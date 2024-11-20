Report: Travis Scott, Lady Gaga, Green Day to headline Coachella with Post Malone

Some big names are set to headline the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, according to multiple reports.

TMZ reports that Travis Scott, Lady Gaga, and Green Day will join Post Malone at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio this April.

As of Wednesday morning, the Coachella lineup has not been officially released.

On Tuesday, Post Malone announced he will kick off his tour at Coachella, closing out the festival on Sunday.

Rumors have been swirling all week that an official lineup announcement will be released some time this week. On Monday, the official Coachella festival account deleted all its posts. In previous years, the lineup has been released in January.

Travis Scott was set to headline Coachella in 2020 before it was canceled due to the pandemic. He was then set to perform at Coachella 2022, but city officials said that plan was canceled.

Lady Gaga headlined Coachella in 2017, stepping in for Beyonce after she announced her pregnancy.

Green Day has never played at Coachella, however, frontman Billy Joe Armstrong joined the Replacements in 2014.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.