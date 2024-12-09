Abi Carter flips the switch to light up the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway’s Christmas Tree

The annual tree lighting ceremony took place at the top of the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Sunday evening. Towering over 8,000 feet above the Coachella Valley — the Christmas tree was brought to life as many residents got into the holiday spirit

The big event drew crowds who were excited to see the featured guest, American Idol winner Abi Carter.

"I mean, coming here to the tram has been something I've been doing since I was a kid, and now I'm like the honorary member of tonight. It's amazing. You know, we're here in this valley, and I've been who I am this entire time, but to come back here and for people to know me for who I am now is just something very, very special," Carter said.

This year's emcee was a very familiar face, News Channel 3 First Alert Chief Meteorlogist Patrick Evans.

"It's such a special event, it's become one of my favorite holiday traditions to come up on the tram, to feel the cold air up here on the mountain and to light this tree, which can be seen throughout the entire Coachella Valley. This has been going on since the 1970s and this, I think, is one of the best holiday traditions in the Coachella Valley, and made special this year with Abby Carter, our American Idol winner, lighting the tree," Evans said.

The Palm Springs High School choir performed holiday favorites creating memories for those who attended.