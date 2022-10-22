Skip to Content
I-Team: Traffic and Terrified – Thursday at 6 p.m.

Do we have a human trafficking problem in the Coachella Valley? I-Team investigator Karen Devine spent the day with members of the Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force.

24/7, the team works to identify potential youth who are being sold for sex or forced to work for little or no money.

Hear how pimps target and make promises to young girls that include love, money, the best clothes, shoes, and international travel.

Devine speaks exclusively with a woman who was trafficked for years and says her life was shattered when her own husband put her on the street.

Watch "Trafficked and Terrified" - Thursday at 6 p.m. only on News Channel 3.

