Trial date set for Indio man who allegedly tried to abduct MoVal schoolgirl

A July 12 trial date was confirmed today for a 50-year-old felon accused of preying on two Moreno Valley schoolgirls and trying to kidnap one of them.

Rene Rodriguez Ramirez of Indio is charged with attempted kidnapping and annoying minors in connection with alleged offenses that occurred in April.

During a status hearing at the Riverside Hall of Justice Friday, Riverside County Superior Court Judge Gail O'Rane conferred with the prosecution and defense regarding trial scheduling, and both sides agreed to be prepared to move forward with proceedings during the second week of July.

Ramirez is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Robert Presley Jail.

According to sheriff's Sgt. Robert Martinez, the two victims were walking to school in the area of Cactus Avenue and Perris Boulevard shortly after 9 a.m. April 24 when Ramirez allegedly "pulled alongside them'' in his car.

Martinez alleged the defendant "attempted to pull one of the juveniles into his vehicle ... (but) she was able to break free from his grasp."

The girls, who were not injured, ran to their campus and told officials about the incident, prompting administrators to contact sheriff's deputies.

Martinez said that, thanks to the detailed description of the vehicle provided by the students, patrol deputies spotted it an hour later near the intersection of Ormista and Season drives in Moreno Valley.

The driver, Ramirez, was detained without incident and ultimately booked into custody based on the witnesses' statements, according to the sergeant

Court records show the defendant has prior convictions for robbery, burglary and possession of controlled substances.