Pouring concrete bases for the newest Coachella Valley’s arena

The groundbreaking project for The Coachella Valley Arena is making progress on construction.

The $290-million-dollar project is to create a brand new sports and entertainment arena for the valley.

Back in June is when the construction began and since then there have been about 3-thousand yards of concrete being poured.

A lot of the construction so far has been done below the foundation but more progress is expected to be made in the upcoming months.

Project Executive for AECOM Hunt Construction, Bill Deiter explains what's next with the arena construction process. “Kind of the next phase we will be in concrete mode for awhile building all our foundation walls and retaining wall interior columns concrete decks, a lot of the stadium’s seating will be cast over in the upcoming months and in October we will be setting steal.”

The Arena is expected to be completed by Fall of 20-22.

