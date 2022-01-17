Police seek suspects who shot at each other outside Palm Springs Smart & Final

Police are seeking suspects in a shooting/fight that occurred Sunday afternoon outside the Smart and Final in Palm Springs.

Police first received reports of a shooting at approximately 2:00 p.m. According to the Palm Springs Police Department, witnesses told officers that two men were involved in a fight that escalated into both suspects shooting at each other.

One suspect was described as a black male adult with a heavy build, black hair, and a beard. He was wearing a dark colored shirt, light-colored pants, and a gold chain.

The second suspect was described as a black male adult having a slender build, a beard, long hair in a bun and wearing multi colored shirt and shorts.

Both suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Palm Springs Police Department Detective Bureau is seeking information related to this case. Contact Detective Escallada at 760-323-8129 if you were a witness or if you have information related to this shooting.

Anonymous information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.