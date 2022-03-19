PSUSD Esports teams showcase benefits competitive gaming can have on students

Usually, the typical athlete is thought of as a swimmer in the pool, a football player on the field, or a runner on the track. But there's a new type of athlete emerging through Esports, which is competitive video gaming.

Palm Springs Unified School District did an Esports presentation and demo at CUE Conference, which is a conference dedicated to showcasing the latest technology educators can use in the classroom.

The staff and Esports coaches presented about the benefits Esports can have on students. They also explained how other educators can start their own Esports program at their school.

Following the presentation, the students a part of PSUSD Esports program did a demo playing the video game League of Legends.

PSUSD's director of technology, William Carr, told News Channel 3's Marian Bouchot that Esports can positively impact students. He said it can give students critical thinking, communication, and grit skills.

Currently, all middle schools and high schools within PSUSD have an Esports program for students to join. Carr said eventually he wants it to spread to every school in the district.

