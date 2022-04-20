Local Wildlife Rescue at risk of losing endangered birds

The owner of Wildlife Refuge in Sky Valley, Kitty Pallsen, has recently ran into problems with Fish and Wildlife.

Pallsen tells News Channel 3, that the department has set foot on her refuge without a warrant.

The endangered birds have lived in the refuge for a decade without any problems.

Pallsen has contacted Riverside County Sheriff Department for assistance.

Back in 2018, a boy scout troop was helped renovate the sanctuary during Earth Day weekend.

You can learn more about the project on the 5-acre refuge here.