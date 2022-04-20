Skip to Content
Local Wildlife Rescue at risk of losing endangered birds

The owner of Wildlife Refuge in Sky Valley, Kitty Pallsen, has recently ran into problems with Fish and Wildlife.

Pallsen tells News Channel 3, that the department has set foot on her refuge without a warrant.

The endangered birds have lived in the refuge for a decade without any problems.

Pallsen has contacted Riverside County Sheriff Department for assistance.

Back in 2018, a boy scout troop was helped renovate the sanctuary during Earth Day weekend.

Back in 2018, a boy scout troop was helped renovate the sanctuary during Earth Day weekend.

Author Profile Photo

Bianca Ventura

Bianca Ventura joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter in February 2022.
here.

