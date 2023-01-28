Special Report: In The Line of Duty

Crime in Palm Springs is decreasing according to a 2022 data report released by police, but the number of assaults on officers seems to be increasing at an alarming rate.

Palm Springs Police Department's Chief Andy Mills claimed the number of assaults on officers went up 72% this last year.

Also seeing an increase in assaults on its deputies is the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Sheriff Chad Bianco told News Channel 3 it has seen over 200 more of these cases compared to the year prior.

In recent years both law enforcement agencies lost two of their officers and deputies while in the line of duty.

Palm Springs police officers Lesley Zerebny and Jose "Gil" Vega were killed after responding to a domestic violence call on October 8, 2016. In recent weeks, deputies Isiah Cordero and Darnell Calhoun were killed within a week of each other. Both of the deputies were shot.

So who are the ones assaulting officers/deputies, and why are they so emboldened to do so?

News Channel 3's Crystal Jimenez will bring the answers from Chief Mills and Sheriff Bianco on Thursday, February 2 at 6:00 p.m. for this special report.