Fans fired up for must-win match as Firebirds advance to game 5

A big win for the Firebirds, and the Coachella Valley turned-out to show their support!

Fans were fired-up for this "must win" game.

“Very excited. This is redemption night! It's time to bring the fire -- feel the burn," said fan Gabriel Fajardo.

Nearly 7,000 fans cheered the Firebirds on as they began Game 4 against the Colorado Eagles. Fajardo has been to several games this season. He had no doubt they would take home the win.

“It's been absolutely amazing. This is exactly what the Coachella Valley needed. The whole community is out here. It's the perfect place. It's the coolest place in the desert.”

"Let’s go Firebirds" chants were heard all throughout the arena on Wednesday.

“It's been a great first season really excited to have them in the Valley. We've been coming to a lot of home games. We're super excited to be here," said fan Capri Grantham.

Gratham has gone to several games with her daughter, Taylor. They were both fired up for Wednesday's nail-biting match.

“Very awesome. It's so cool to watch," said Taylor.

We caught up with 4 best friends sporting their orange wigs and feather boas, showing off the ultimate Firebirds gear!

“The Firebirds have been fantastic. The Acrisure Arena has been amazing. It brings so much to the community to the desert in totality. We are having so much."

They've been to every game of the season and plan to be back on Friday!

“Every night that we've been here, it's been so much fun. We love it and can't wait for the next game because we're gonna win tonight.”

“The Valley has embraced all of this. It's amazing that a hockey team here is throbbing. We love these boys. We're gonna do this and we're behind them all the way!"

Game 5 against the Colorado Eagles will take place on Friday starting at 7pm.