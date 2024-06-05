How to keep your plants safe during the hot summer months

Meteorological summer officially began on June 1st. That means it's time for a whole lot of heat here in the Coachella Valley. As of 5 PM this evening, there are Excessive Heat Warnings in effect across a wide swath of the nation, including right here at home.

National Weather Service map with Excessive Heat Warnings shown in magenta

All this heat can lead to problems for many of our desert-friendly flora. There are a number of things you can do to help keep your plants safe. These include watering your plants early in the morning to help limit water lost evaporation and placing a layer of mulch around the base of your plant(s).

Experts also recommend doing a deeper watering less frequently as opposed to a light watering more frequently.

If you'd like to learn more about efficient watering strategies or what types of plants thrive here in the desert, you can visit or contact your local water agency. You can also find a PDF to a landscaping book provided by our local water agencies HERE.