How local school districts are preparing for graduation in high heat

Thousands of people are gathering outdoors all across the valley this evening to watch their loved ones walk across the stage and conclude their high school careers. But we also remain under an Excessive Heat Warning through Friday.

CVUSD said that they have been closely monitoring the forecast this week and have taken extra precautions to help limit the risk of heat-related illnesses for graduates and attendees alike. Firstly, they have made sure that water is provided for all the students and staff at the venue. They also will have health technicians and Riverside County Sheriff's Office deputies on standby at the venue in the event anyone begins to feel unwell.

Congratulations to all of this year's graduates!