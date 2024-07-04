Skip to Content
Brush fire in Moreno Valley grows to 40 acres with 50% containment

today at 10:07 PM
Published 9:46 PM

UPDATE: As of 9:54 P.M. the Nason fire has reached 40 acres and is now 50% contained.

A vegetation fire broke out in Moreno Valley tonight.

Cal Fire responded to reports of a brush fire at Nason St. and Dracaea Ave. near Pettit Hill around 7 P.M.

As of around 9 P.M., the fire has grown to approximately 20 acres, burning in a difficult to access area.

Additional firefighters have been requested.

No evacuations or injuries have been reported.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for more updates.

