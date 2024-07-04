Brush fire in Moreno Valley grows to 40 acres with 50% containment
UPDATE: As of 9:54 P.M. the Nason fire has reached 40 acres and is now 50% contained.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A vegetation fire broke out in Moreno Valley tonight.
Cal Fire responded to reports of a brush fire at Nason St. and Dracaea Ave. near Pettit Hill around 7 P.M.
As of around 9 P.M., the fire has grown to approximately 20 acres, burning in a difficult to access area.
Additional firefighters have been requested.
No evacuations or injuries have been reported.
