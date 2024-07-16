Desert Regional to hold open house for expanded medical weight loss program

The Center for Weight Management at Desert Regional Medical Center is moving to a spacious, new location to be able to serve the growing demand for medically managed weight loss services.

The new Center, located at El Mirador Medical Plaza at 1180 N. Indian Canyon Dr., Ste. E419, Palm Springs, will host a free Open House event this Thursday, July 18, to celebrate the move.

The event will take place from 4 P.M. to 6 P.M.. Remarks are to begin at 4:15 P.M.. Obesity medicine specialists, hospital officials and patients, will be on hand to answer questions and share stories of weight management journeys to a healthier lifestyle. Light snacks and refreshments will be offered to guests.

“We look forward to introducing the public to a center that meets growing patient demand in a modern, aesthetically pleasing space,” said Rachel Millard, DNP, Director, Center for Weight Management.

The Center offers supervised, medically managed weight loss or bariatric surgery programs to minimize health conditions in patients such as heart disease, high blood pressure, depression and joint problems. Staff includes a dedicated weight loss surgeon, registered dietician, registered nurses and highly trained hospital staff.

The new location is nearly triple the size of its previous location in the Jerry Stergios Building. Five years ago, the Center could only take on less than 100 patients in a month. Today, the team is able to help up to 600 patients a month in the new 2,300-square-foot clinic.

“The number of patients we serve has been rising, in part from media attention on how sustainable weight loss through a supervised program with a team of bariatric specialists can help patients change to a healthier diet and lifestyle,” Millard said.

The new space includes a spacious waiting room, four exam rooms, three offices and a nurse's station. The addition of exam rooms allows staff to handle multiple visits at a time and provide patients with IV hydrations, weight management injections and consultation in their own dedicated space.

Click here to register for the Open House event.