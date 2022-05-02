Bill would add more than 1,000 firefighters to Cal Fire

Wildfire season is here and Cal Fire officials say it's going to be a long one. The heat is already cranking up making it more likely for wildfires to spark up.

There is a new bill currently in the California Senate that if passed, would add 1,124 firefighters to Cal Fire. It would also require the state to add more staffing throughout the next two years.

SB 1062, also known as the Fixing the Firefighter Shortage Act of 2022, says it would "require the department to maintain a standard minimum level of staffing for each of its engines, as specified, without the regular practice of forcing overtime on its personnel."

The bill would require three firefighters for each fire engine. To meet this minimum standard, 356 full-time firefighters would be added. Also, it would require Cal Fire to hire 16 more fully-staffed fuel crews, a total of 768 more firefighters.

Cal Fire would need to make a new, long-term staffing plan for the department through 2030 "to meet the new era of wildfire firefighting."

According to the bill, Cal Fire only has 2.7 firefighters per engine. Adding that, Cal Fire is only able to put three people per engine when forced overtime is implemented.

The bill says, "California is facing unprecedented, destructive wildfires, with 14 of the largest 20 wildfires in California history having occurred just in the last decade."

The 2020 fire season had more than 4,000,000 acres of California destroyed by wildfire, which is more than double any other year in recorded fire history. The state has suffered over $30 billion in insured losses in just the 2017, 2018, and 2020 fire seasons.

Cal Fire said wildfire season is year-round now.

The bill is in the Senate Appropriations Committee. It would still need to pass the Senate and Assembly before Gov. Gavin Newsom could sign it and make it law.

