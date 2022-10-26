College of the Desert hosts annual State of the College address: “COD Rising”

College of the Desert will focus on sharing its future growth across its campuses in its annual State of the College address, "COD Rising," Wednesday.

Superintendent/President Martha Garcia, Ed.D., will share details about some of the College’s upcoming projects, including the Palm Springs Development Project, Roadrunner Motors in Cathedral City, and the Indio campus expansion.

Garcia will share information about the College’s student-focused programs and services, such as tutoring, counseling, wellness, food pantries, and financial support.

“College of the Desert is expanding and modernizing its programs and facilities so we can continue to provide a first-in-class education to thousands of students across the Coachella Valley,” Garcia said. “These opportunities are due in large part to the foresight of our Trustees, the generosity of our donors and the bond funding that has been approved by voters. And also, the contributions our employees make to ensure student success.”

The annual State of the College address will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells.

Watch News Channel 3 at 5 p.m. to hear from COD and the plans to grow its campuses.