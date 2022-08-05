9 new Monkeypox cases reported in the Coachella Valley; 48 of 51 county cases are in the valley

On Friday, Riverside County reported an additional nine probable/confirmed cases of monkeypox. All the new cases were in the Coachella Valley.

All the new cases are among men from the Coachella Valley between the ages of 30 and 70.

The county has a total of 51 cases, 48 of which are in the Coachella Valley.

Both the state and federal governments have declared an emergency order due to the monkeypox outbreak. The announcements will free up money and other resources to fight the virus.

“We’ll continue to work with the federal government to secure more vaccines, raise awareness about reducing risk, and stand with the LGBTQ community fighting stigmatization,” Newsom said in a statement announcing his declaration.

Several California counties have declared a local health emergency over the outbreak, including Los Angeles, Long Beach, and San Diego counties, however, Riverside County has not

On Thursday, News Channel 3's Jennifer Franco reached out to county officials to learn why.

Q: Does Riverside County not having declared monkeypox a public health emergency put the county at a disadvantage to getting more access and quicker access to vaccines? County Response: No, the proclamation of a public health emergency does not impact our ability to get vaccines (either more or faster) from the federal or state government. Vaccine allocation is determined based on a formula at the CDC (for state allocation) and at the CDPH (for allocation to local health jurisdictions). Q: How does the state and now federal public health emergency impact how the county mobilizes its response? County Response: Riverside County mobilized our response when monkeypox was first recognized. Work has been ongoing around surveillance, testing, messaging, street outreach, vaccination and antiviral availability. While we do not have enough vaccine or TPOXX available, we are working closely with community providers and community/faith-based organizations to deliver what we do have to people who meet the criteria for being at greatest risk. As vaccine and TPOXX supply increases, we will be increasing the amount allocated to providers and increase the frequency/size of our vaccination clinics. We are also hopeful that the declaration of a public health emergency at the federal level will result in funding from the federal government for the monkeypox response.

California has a total of 1,310 cases.

By Local Health Jurisdiction Cases Los Angeles 431 San Francisco 398 Alameda 83 Sacramento 63 Santa Clara 61 San Diego 54 Riverside 35 Contra Costa 28 Orange 24 Long Beach 23 San Mateo 20 Sonoma 14 Solano 11 Berkeley 10 San Bernardino 8 Kern 6 Pasadena 6 San Joaquin 6 Santa Cruz 5 Fresno 4 Monterey 4 Marin 3 Ventura 3 Butte 2 Placer 2 Stanislaus 2 Tulare 2 Imperial 1 Napa 1 Data are updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Last updated August 4, 2022.

Resources

There are a number of ways to prevent the spread of monkeypox, including:

Always talking to your sexual partner/s about any recent illness and being aware of new or unexplained sores or rashes on your body or your partner’s body, including on the genitals and anus

Avoiding close contact, including sex, with people with symptoms like sores or rashes

Practicing good hand hygiene

People who become infected should isolate until their symptoms are improving or have gone away completely. Rash should always be well covered until completely healed.

Using appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) (like a mask, gown, and gloves) when caring for others with symptoms

Avoiding contact with infected materials contaminated with the virus

Avoiding contact with infected animals

Monkeypox is generally spread through intimate skin-to-skin contact, resulting from infectious rashes and scabs, though respiratory secretions and bodily fluids exchanged during extended physical episodes, such as sexual intercourse, can also lead to transmission, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Symptoms include fresh pimples, blisters, rashes, fever and fatigue. There is no specific treatment. People who have been infected with smallpox, or have been vaccinated for it, may have immunity to monkeypox.

People with symptoms are urged to visit a medical provider, cover the rash area with clothing, wear a mask and avoid close or skin-to-skin contact with others.

The CDC particularly recommends those steps for people who recently traveled to an area where monkeypox cases have been reported or who have had contact with a confirmed or suspected monkeypox case.

A full list of countries that have confirmed monkeypox cases is available at wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices/alert/monkeypox.

A state-by-state tally of cases is available at www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/response/2022/us-map.html.

Link: CDC’s tips for preventing exposure to Monkeypox.

