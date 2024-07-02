Rudy Giuliani officially disbarred in New York for Trump election interference efforts

By Katelyn Polantz, CNN

(CNN) — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been disbarred for his part in Donald Trump’s election interference efforts in 2020.

The New York Supreme Court announced the decision on Tuesday prohibiting Giuliani from practicing law, effective immediately.

Giuliani previously was suspended from being able to practice law while the New York court considered attorney discipline proceedings against him.

“The seriousness of (Giuliani’s) misconduct cannot be overstated,” the court wrote. “(Giuliani) flagrantly misused his prominent position as the personal attorney for former President Trump and his campaign, through which (he) repeatedly and intentionally made false statements, some of which were perjurious, to the federal court, state lawmakers, the public, the (Attorney Grievance Committee), and this Court concerning the 2020 Presidential election, in which he baselessly attacked and undermined the integrity of this country’s electoral process.”

Giuliani, the court said, “not only deliberately violated some of the most fundamental tenets of the legal profession, but he also actively contributed to the national strife that has followed the 2020 Presidential election, for which he is entirely unrepentant.”

