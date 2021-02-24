Indio Middle School ASB teacher selected as February ‘One Class At A Time’ winner

News Headlines

February's One Class At A Time winner is Jennifer Ramirez from Indio Middle School.

Ramirez teaches A.S.B. student leadership classes and works with her students to find unique ways to promote school culture and inclusiveness even while learning remotely.

This $500 award comes at a crucial time when these students haven’t been able to fundraise due to the pandemic.

“We are planning on using that money to purchase incentives, prizes, supplies for some of our events,” Ramirez said.

Some of her students congratulated her on this recognition.

“I couldn’t imagine ASB without Mrs. Ramirez," Jonathan Hartman said. "She’s the best ASB teacher in the world," he added.

“And you’re like the joy of the school, no offense to all the other teachers," Julian Cansino said. "You help to bring everyone together,” Cansino said.

This award was made possible by our sponsor Walter Clark Legal Group.

“In addition to the $500 we are going to send her a Walter Clark Legal Group dash camera," Walter Clark said.

The principal at Indio Middle School also shared some kind words about this month’s recipient.

“She is such this light in this school and I’m going to get teared up because I think so highly of her and her crazy ideas like she said are always coming to fruition because she cares so much about the kids and this place so I can’t think of a better recipient so congratulation Mrs. Ramirez," Elizabeth Hartman said. "It’s so well deserved," she added.