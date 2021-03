News Headlines

In the wake of a shooting that killed 10 people at a Colorado supermarket, President Joe Biden called on Congress Tuesday to tighten gun laws.

News Channel 3's Taban Sharifi will speak with local con control advocates and gun rights advocates on these recent events. Tune in at 6 p.m. on KESQ for the full story.

