Man arrested, accused of stealing $10,000 worth of merchandise from a Cabazon business

A man has been arrested following a theft of a Cabazon business. Riverside County Sheriff's investigators say they received a call around 3:20 p.m. on Friday. They were told that the suspect had taken several pairs of designer sunglasses from the business located off Seminole Drive.

Investigators believe the man is linked to other thefts at that business between May and July of 2022.

They say they located the suspect vehicle, which was heading westbound on I-10. They were able to stop and arrest the man without any issues.

Investigators say they recovered the stolen merchandise from the man. It was valued at approximately $10,000.

The man was reportedly booked for grand theft and an active felony robbery warrant that was issued for his arrest.