Time Saver Traffic
By
Published 2:30 PM

N Indian Canyon back open at the Wash

KESQ

N Indian Canyon is now back open at the Whitewater Wash off the I-10, the city of Palm Springs announced on Thursday.

The road was closed for several days due to flooding from last week's storm.

Jesus Reyes

