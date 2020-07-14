Two men arrested for attempted murder in Desert Hot Springs

Top Stories

Desert Hot Springs, Calif. -

Two men are in jail, accused in a shooting that left another man injured. We brought you this story last week.



On Wednesday, July 8, police officers were dispatched to the 68100 Block of Calle Las Tiendas for a gunshot victim around 11:19 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 38-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition.

32-year-old Ryan Silva from Sky Valley and 37-year-old Daniel Vallardes from Palm Springs were arrested and booked for attempted murder.

