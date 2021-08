Top Stories

The Knight’s of Columbus Indio Council 3215 will be hosting a backpack giveaway on August 14 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help catholic church. It will run from 9 a.m. to 11:00 a.m or until the group runs out of backpacks.

Any student is welcome to come and get a backpack donated by the organization. The groups said there are a total of 225 backpacks with basic school supplies: pens, pencils sharpeners, crayons, and more.