CDC warns of Salmonella outbreak linked to cucumbers

An investigation conducted by the CDC has linked an outbreak of Salmonella infections to cucumbers.

There have been 162 reports of people spanning over 25 states and Washington D.C. who are sick with this outbreak strain of Salmonella. 54 people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.

Epidemiologic data and testing have identified Salmonella in a cucumber sample. Further testing is currently underway to see if if it is the same strain found in the cucumbers that is making people sick.

Fresh Start Produce Inc. of Florida is recalling whole cucumbers shipped to states on the East coast from May 17th through May 21st due to the potential contamination. Recalled cucumbers will no longer be in stores. This recall does not include English cucumbers or mini cucumbers.

The CDC advises that people refrain from eating recalled cucumbers. If you have recently purchased cucumbers, you can check with the store where the cucumbers were purchased from to see if they are part of the recall. It is also advised to wash all items and surfaces that may have come into contact with the recalled cucumbers, using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Businesses are advised to do the same.

Symptoms of Salmonella typically start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria. Most people infected with Salmonella experience the following symptoms:

diarrhea

fever

stomach cramps

Most people usually recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days. Children under the age of 5, adults 65 years of age or older, and people with weakened immune systems may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

Call your healthcare provider if you have any severe Salmonella symptoms.