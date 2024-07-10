2024-2025 FAFSA application, advice for students

The FAFSA for the 2024-2025 award year is now open.

The application for federal student aid can grant students more than $7,000 in financial aid that can be used at any college of their choice.

The FAFSA is aimed at students eligible for federal student loans, grants, or federal work-study, and often qualifies them for state and institutional scholarships.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, more than 85% of students receive some form of financial aid, and over 1 million Californians applied for the FAFSA last year.

"We spoke to Kristin Milligan, a financial aid adviser from the College of the Desert, about how students should apply for the FAFSA.

She says the first step is to visit studentaid.gov. Students will be directed to the application and can start by gathering necessary documents.

"Students who apply earlier are more likely to receive more federal aid. “The earlier you submit your application, the more you could possibly receive,” Milligan said.

Milligan also advises students to be thorough in their answers. “The biggest tip I could give students is to really understand the question and answer it to the best of their ability. This is a federal and state application, so errors or incorrect information could cause delays.”

The FAFSA application deadline is June 30, 2025.