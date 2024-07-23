Kamala Harris gains support from delegates, Democratic party

Vice President Kamala Harris is rallying today in Milwaukee.

This comes after President Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential election on Sunday.

The existing "Team Biden-Harris" campaign had $240 million cash on hand at the end of June, and that money is critical to Harris' election bid.

From Sunday afternoon to Monday evening, the Kamala Harris raised over $100 million in campaign funds, with 62% of them being first-time donors.

She has gained overwhelming support from delegates in California, and across the nation.

The Democratic National Convention is set to begin on August, 19th. The official nominee for the party will be named there.