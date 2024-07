At 1:00 p.m. a 4.9 magnitude quake struck just outside of Barstow, rattling windows and nerves up and down the state. People reported feeling the shaking from Indio to Los Angeles, but not reports of injuries or damaging. Initially reported as a 5.1 quake, it was downgraded and re-evaluated, with the final reading of 4.9. Other smaller quakes have followed and are likely to continue.

