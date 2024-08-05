Desert Recreation District hosts afterschool programs throughout the Coachella Valley

The new school year is just around the corner. While this is an exciting time for students, the demands on parents' schedules can be challenging.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, children spend 80% of their time outside of school. They report that out-of-school-time programs are increasingly recognized as valuable resources, offering both academic support and enrichment opportunities. And the programs help working parents complete their days on the job. These programs support child development, and the Valley has several options.

The Desert Recreation District is stepping up to assist with their after-school programs. They offer 'After School Clubhouse' programs in Thermal, Expanded Learning and ASES programs in partnership with Desert Sands Unified School District, and Kids Clubs at various apartment complexes across the city. DRD provides a range of after-school activities, including chess, STEAM classes, martial arts, arts, and gymnastics.

Enrollment is either free or available at low costs.

To learn more about after school programs and activities, head to this link.