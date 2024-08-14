PSUSD introduces new technology program, prepares students for careers in the field

The brand new Information Communication Technologies (ICT) program at PSUSD is beginning this semester.

The program is operating out of a brand new tech arena, located at the district's Desert Learning Academy Campus.

The program was created to teach students about IT, and eventually guide them into careers in technology communications.

“We know that communication information technology is a growing field," said Eric Beall, the instructor for the program, "We thought that that would be a perfect opportunity for our students to get prepared for a career in IT.”

The program will give students the opportunity to take a college level course, that accumulates to the CompTIA A+ certification exam. This exam is required for entry level IT jobs, and if students pass that test, they could get hired right after their High School graduation.

“This is a critical certification that’s industry recognizes, and also what students need to attain a job right out of high school," said Karen Dimick, Director of College and Career Readiness for PSUSD.