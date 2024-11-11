Palm Desert Veterans Day celebration puts spotlight on helping veterans find the resources they deserve

Like many Veterans Day celebrations throughout the Coachella Valley, Palm Desert took the time to honor veterans at its Civic Center Park earlier today.

In addition to the festivities – which included performances by the Heatwave Boys and Girls Club Jazz Band – several booths run by local veterans support groups came together to form a Resource Fair at the event.

College of the Desert Veterans Services, Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Palm Desert's Citizens on Patrol, and more offered their services to veterans in attendance.

DAV, in particular, offered to help veterans find their service records, including DD 214 forms, which would help determine what benefits they are eligible for.

