Palm Springs police officer crashes into crowd at Festival of Lights Parade, 10 injured including officer

7:45 PM Update:

The City of Palm Springs has confirmed that just after 6 p.m. a PSPD traffic officer was involved in an accident on the parade route at Palm Canyon Dr. and Amado Rd.

Ten people including the officer suffered non life threatening injuries. They are being treated at local hospitals. California Highway Patrol is investigating the accident and is requesting video and images be emailed to PSCityGovernmentMedia@palmspringsca.gov

We appreciate the community’s support and our thought are with the officer, his family and all of those injured today.

(Original Story)

A crash at the Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade pauses the festivities and there are multiple reports that several people may have been injured.

The accident was reported near Amado Road and Palm Canyon Drive around 6:15 p.m. Saturday night while the parade was happening.

Witnesses tell News Channel 3 that a motorcycle crashed into the crowd and our reporters on scene have seen several people taken away in ambulances. We are working to confirm the exact details of the crash.

The parade resumed around 7:20 p.m.

News Channel 3 Crews are on-scene