Abi Carter partners with IEHP to advocate for teen and young adults’ mental health

American Idol winner Abi Carter is partnered with the Inland Empire Health Plan (IHEP) in support of teen and young adults’ mental health.

It's a yearlong collaboration, and IEHP is launching a Hometown Hero-themed video where Abi will “Start the Conversation” surrounding mental health. Abi emphasizes the importance of prioritizing one's health and well-being, urging individuals to take proactive steps to protect their own health. Abi reflects on the importance of getting those conversations started “You matter. Your body matters and your health matters. It is up to you to fight for that…I know so many people in my own life that, if they had never told me things that had happened, I would never have known. Conversations are important."

News Channel 3 spoke with a spokesperson from IEHP about how you can start the conversation with your healthcare provider.