Using recreational marijuana to celebrate the New Year? How you can be responsible.

Marijuana use often increases in December, according to studies published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

As we welcome 2025, some cannabis users may opt to celebrate by using their cannabis products on New Year's Eve.

It's important to remember how to responsibly use marijuana before you celebrate, though.

The California Office of Traffic Safety says an offense for driving while impaired by marijuana could cost you $13,500. It's also dangerous – 42% of drivers killed in motor vehicle accidents tested positive for drugs, legal and/or illegal.

