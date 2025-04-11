Skip to Content
Top Stories

Coachella ride-along with IPD, alternate routes for residents

KESQ
By
New
Published 11:56 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) -- The first day of Coachella  Valley Music and Arts Festival is here, residents are encouraged to take alternative routes.

The Indio Police Department recommends residents to use side streets like: Dr. Carreon Boulevard, Highway 111 and further north. For south of the Empire Polo Grounds it is recommended to use Avenue 53 and Avenue 54.

During peak hours ranging from 11 A.M. to 5 P.M. and then 10 P.M. till as late as 3 A.M. there will be delays.

"It is best for residents to plan accordingly, give yourself some extra time to arrive to your destination," said Public Information officer, Sergeant Abraham Plata.

Stay with News Channel to hear more about alternate routes recommended by IPD.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

María García

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content