Coachella ride-along with IPD, alternate routes for residents

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) -- The first day of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is here, residents are encouraged to take alternative routes.

The Indio Police Department recommends residents to use side streets like: Dr. Carreon Boulevard, Highway 111 and further north. For south of the Empire Polo Grounds it is recommended to use Avenue 53 and Avenue 54.

During peak hours ranging from 11 A.M. to 5 P.M. and then 10 P.M. till as late as 3 A.M. there will be delays.

"It is best for residents to plan accordingly, give yourself some extra time to arrive to your destination," said Public Information officer, Sergeant Abraham Plata.

