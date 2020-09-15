Skip to Content
Voter Guide
Voter Guide: Philip Bautista

  • Occupation:
    • City of Coachella Councilmember
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Appointed to the position in 2015, re-elected twice
    • Former sociology teacher at Coachella Valley High School
    • Previously appointed to the Coachella city council (2015-2016)
    • Officially elected to the position in Nov. 2016
  • Personal Information:
    • Veteran
    • Former Farmer
  • Social Media

Bautista is seeking re-election following a four-year term.

There are a total of four candidates in this race but Coachella has two council seats up for election. The top two vote-getters will win the two seats.

