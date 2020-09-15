Voter Guide: Philip Bautista
- Occupation:
- City of Coachella Councilmember
- Relevant Experience:
- Appointed to the position in 2015, re-elected twice
- Former sociology teacher at Coachella Valley High School
- Previously appointed to the Coachella city council (2015-2016)
- Officially elected to the position in Nov. 2016
- Personal Information:
- Veteran
- Former Farmer
- Social Media
Bautista is seeking re-election following a four-year term.
There are a total of four candidates in this race but Coachella has two council seats up for election. The top two vote-getters will win the two seats.
