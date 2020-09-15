Voter Guide: Philip Bautista

Voter Guide

Occupation: City of Coachella Councilmember

Relevant Experience: Appointed to the position in 2015, re-elected twice Former sociology teacher at Coachella Valley High School Previously appointed to the Coachella city council (2015-2016) Officially elected to the position in Nov. 2016



Personal Information: Veteran Former Farmer

Social Media Facebook



Bautista is seeking re-election following a four-year term.

There are a total of four candidates in this race but Coachella has two council seats up for election. The top two vote-getters will win the two seats.