As we celebrate Pride Month, we are taking a closer look at the unique struggles the LGBTQ community may face when planning for a family.

It can be a sensitive subject as LGBTQ couples explore ways to have children. One of the biggest challenges is a tough legal and financial landscape – because laws can vary from state to state.

HRC Fertility is a family planning clinic in Pasadena that specializes in working with the LGBTQ community.

Dr. Bradford Kolb, president of HRC Fertility, tells News Channel 3 that the fear of judgment and lack of knowledge may also stop couples from fulfilling their dreams.

"There's a lot of stigma still around this process. You know, is your family accepting of this process, do you fully understand what the commitment is, the ins and outs of having a family and what your options are," Kolb said.

In California, surrogacy agreements, adoption procedures, among other legal concerns are more favorable compared to other states.

Still, the process could be complicated and Kolb said it's important to prepare yourself for what may be a long journey ahead.

"It really is an individual journey. You should start thinking about what's really important to you. If you're a gay man, you're going to need an egg donor and a surrogate and that can take years. You may be entering this as a single person, as a couple so it's important to start crystallizing in your mind, what your goals are," Kolb said.

HRC Fertility also says it's important to keep the price tag of these options in mind.

Family planning can cost anywhere from $5,000 to more than $100,000 – depending on your needs.

If you are interested in exploring your options, Kolb said to check out these resources to get started.



"Love Comes First" - a nonprofit specializing in awareness on LGBTQ families. https://lovecomesfirst.com/

