Desert Regional unfurls large rainbow flag ahead of Palm Springs Pride celebrations

Desert Regional Medical Center kicked off Pride celebrations in Palm Springs on Wednesday with its annual tradition of dropping down its large rainbow flag.

Every year, just as Greater Palm Springs Pride is about to kick off, a 30-foot-tall Pride flag is unfurled over the Jerry Stergios Bell Tower on the hospital's campus. It's known as the official launch of

Officials say the flag symbolizes the hospital's support for the LGBTQ community.

"We raise the flag as a symbol of our progress and a reminder of the importance of ensuring that the most vulnerable members of the LGBTQ community are taken care of and that we continue working for equality and dignity for all," reads the Palm Springs Pride website.

Palm Springs Pride festivities kick off Thursday in the Arenas District in the downtown area. For more information about festivities, including the parade, click here.