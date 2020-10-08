KESQ Voter Guide: Prop 14

Authorizes $5.5 billion state bonds for stem cell and other medical research, including training; research facility construction; administrative costs. Dedicates $1.5 billion to brain-related diseases. Appropriates General Fund moneys for repayment. Expands related programs.
What does a Yes vote mean?
The state could sell $5.5 billion in general obligation bonds primarily for stem cell research and the development of new medical treatments in California
What does a No vote mean?
The state could not sell $5.5 billion in general obligation bonds primarily for stem cell research and the development of new medical treatments in California
Fiscal Impact:
Increased state costs to repay bonds estimated at about $260 million per year over the next roughly 30 years
Comments