KESQ Voter Guide: Prop 14

  • Stem Cell Research Institute Bond Initiative
  • Authorizes $5.5 billion state bonds for stem cell and other medical research, including training; research facility construction; administrative costs. Dedicates $1.5 billion to brain-related diseases. Appropriates General Fund moneys for repayment. Expands related programs.
  • What does a Yes vote mean?
    • The state could sell $5.5 billion in general obligation bonds primarily for stem cell research and the development of new medical treatments in California
  • What does a No vote mean?
    • The state could not sell $5.5 billion in general obligation bonds primarily for stem cell research and the development of new medical treatments in California
  • Fiscal Impact:
    • Increased state costs to repay bonds estimated at about $260 million per year over the next roughly 30 years

