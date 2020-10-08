Skip to Content
KESQ Voter Guide: Prop 15

  • Tax on Commercial and Industrial Properties for Education and Local Government Funding Initiative
  • Taxes such properties based on current market value, instead of purchase price
  • What does a Yes vote mean?
    • Property taxes on most commercial properties worth more than $3 million would go up in order to provide new funding to local governments and schools.
  • What does a No mean?
    • Property taxes on commercial properties would stay the same. Local governments and schools would not get new funding.
  • Fiscal Impact:
    • Increased property taxes on commercial properties worth more than $3 million providing $6.5 billion to $11.5 billion in new funding to local governments and schools.

Jesus Reyes

