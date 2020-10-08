Skip to Content
Proposition Guide
By
Published 7:31 pm

KESQ Voter Guide: Prop 16

  • Repeal Proposition 2019 - Affirmative Action Amendment
  • Permits government decision-making policies to consider race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in order to address diversity by repealing constitutional provision prohibiting such policies.
  • What does a Yes vote mean?
    • State and local entities could consider race, sex, color, ethnicity, and national origin in public education, public employment, and public contracting to the extent allowed under federal and state law.
  • What does a No vote mean?
    • The current ban on the consideration of race, sex, color, ethnicity, and national origin in public education, public employment, and public contracting would remain in effect.
  • Fiscal Impact
    • No direct fiscal effect on state and local entities. The effects of the measure depend on the future choices of state and local government entities and are highly uncertain.

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content