KESQ Voter Guide: Prop 21

Proposition Guide
- Local Rent Control Initiative
- Allows local governments to establish rent control on residential properties over 15 years old. Local limits on rate increases may differ from statewide limit
- What does a Yes vote mean?
- State law would allow cities and counties to apply more kinds of rent control to more properties than under current law.
- What does a No vote mean?
- State law would maintain current limits on rent control laws cities and counties can apply.
- Fiscal impact:
- Overall, a potential reduction in state and local revenues in the high tens of millions of dollars per year over time. Depending on actions by local communities, revenue losses could be less or more.
