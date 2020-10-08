KESQ Voter Guide: Prop 22

App-based drivers as contractors and labor policies initiative.
Classifies app-based drivers as "independent contractors," instead of "employees," and provides independent-contractor drivers other compensation, unless certain criteria are met.
What does a Yes Vote mean?
App-based rideshare and delivery companies could hire drivers as independent contractors. Drivers could decide when, where, and how much to work but would not get standard benefits and protections that businesses must provide employees
What does a No Vote mean?
App-based rideshare and delivery companies would have to hire drivers as employees if the courts say that a recent state law makes drivers employees. Drivers would have less choice about when, where, and how much to work but would get standard benefits and protections that businesses must provide employees.
Fiscal Impact
Minor increase in state income taxes paid by rideshare and delivery company drivers and investors.
