High school football preview: Desert Christian Academy Conquerors

The Desert Christian Academy Conquerors are coming into their 2024 season ready to give it their all.

"When we come out here, we try and give it our all," Conquerors senior quarterback Jaden Herling said. "No matter what happens, no matter what's happening in every game, whether we're up big, it's a really close game, or we're getting blown out, we're always going to give it everything we have."

With their relentless mentality, expect the Conquerors to put on a show for all the fans.

"Those who come to see us play will see an exciting brand of football," Conquerors head coach Anthony Linebaugh said. "We really emphasize all three phases and truly team-oriented systems."

Finishing 4-6 last year, Desert Christian Academy is not looking back and is striving for more.

"4-6 is trash, and that's not what we want," Conquerors senior running back and linebacker Elijah Mawhiney said. "We don't want anything close to that, we don't want 500, we don't want one loss. We want 10-0, to the playoffs, and win a CIF."

Along with their drive to dominate, the Conquerors want to set the tone in this new league.

"One of the goals we have, you know, brand new league, everybody's contending to win that league championship, right," Conquerors head coach Linebaugh said. "Brand new league. It'd be really an honor to win the league championship, but I would like to see us take that next step to get to the second season."

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of high school sports throughout the season.