Multiple top players confirmed for 2025 American Express tournament

Several of the PGA Tour's top players will take part in the 2025 American Express tournament next month in Indian Wells.

Media Day for @theamexgolf on the new-look Stadium Course. Place is so good right now. Firm and fast - just pure as can be. Fun day had by all! @PGAWESTGOLF @KESQ pic.twitter.com/gRLyI1WtHP — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) December 18, 2024

World No. 2 Xander Schauffele, who won two majors this year, will be among the field at the multi-venue event, held from Jan. 16-19 at the PGA West's Pete Dye Stadium Course, Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club. Schauffele had 15 top-10 finishes this season and hasn't missed any of his last 56 cuts, the longest active streak on the PGA Tour.

He will face opponents including top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, who was previously confirmed at the event. Scheffler was named PGA Tour Player of the Year last week following an impressive 2024 campaign, including his second green jacket at the Masters.

Defending champion Nick Dunlap was also previously confirmed to be returning to the Coachella Valley event.

Also announced on Tuesday was Tony Finau, who recorded five top-10 results in 2024, including a tie for third at the U.S. Open. The 2016 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year was joined by the player who earned that title six years prior, Southern California native Rickie Fowler. This was a disappointing year for Fowler, who is hoping to reach the standard he set earlier in his career with three runner-up placements at major tournaments.

Organizers also revealed that 17-year-old Blades Brown would make his professional debut in the desert. Brown is one of three golfers to win a medal at both the U.S. Amateur and U.S. Junior, a list that also includes Tiger Woods. He ended up in the top five at four out of five national junior golf events.

Set to make his professional debut, 17 year-old Blades Brown will be in La Quinta! pic.twitter.com/x22xpT8CGX — The American Express ® (@theamexgolf) December 17, 2024

"With commitments from stars like Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau and Rickie Fowler, as well as rising talent like Blades Brown, this event promises to be an exciting showcase of world-class golf,'' tournament Executive Director Pat McCabe said. "The combination of established veterans and emerging stars

makes for a highly competitive field."

Daily passes start at $60, and children under 16 receive free access if joined by a ticket-purchasing adult. This year, the Concert Series will feature Little Big Town and Journey.

Additional information can be found at theamexgolf.com/tickets.