2015 champion Simona Halep withdraws from BNP Paribas Open

BNP Paribas Open

Current world no. 2 Simona Halep will not play in the 2020 BNP Paribas Open.

Halep, who won the tournament in 2015, is out due to a foot injury she got before the WTA Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships. Despite the injury, Halep was still able to win the tournament

"I'm incredibly disappointed to have to withdraw from the 2020 BNP Paribas Open. Unfortunately, the foot injury that I picked up before Dubai is still causing me trouble and I will be unable to recover in time to travel to Indian Wells." Halep said. "It is without doubt one of the highlights of the tennis calendar for me and I will be really sad to miss it, but I'm already looking forward to being back in 2021!"

Tournament officials have not announced a replacement at this time.

Halep is the third tennis star to announce she will not play in Indian Wells this year.

On Thursday, two-time BNP champion Victoria Azarenka has dropped out. She will be replaced by 2009 champion Vera Zvonareva.

Two-time champion Victoria Azarenka has withdrawn from #BNPPO20.



She will be replaced in the main draw by 2009 champion Vera Zvonareva. pic.twitter.com/wMFDv3IZjW — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 5, 2020

Officials have not given a reason as to why Azarenka withdrew from the tournament. Azarenka played earlier this week at the Monterey Open, but that was her first tournament since the 2019 U.S. Open in September.

Earlier today, officials announced 2019 finalist Angelique Kerber is also out. On her Instagram page, Kerber announced her doctor's advised her to continue to recover from a left leg injury.

Kerber will be replaced in the main draw by Chicago-native Taylor Townsend.