Djokovic draws No. 2 seed for 2022 BNP Paribas Open; Playing status remains uncertain

Speculation continues on whether World No. 2 Novak Djokovic will be at Indian Wells for the 2022 BNP Paribas Open.

Djokovic was originally entered on the player list for this year's tournament. He was in the draw for the Men's Singles on Tuesday, where he was seeded as No. 2, however, the tournament officials confirmed they are not sure if he will participate.

Statement from BNP Paribas Open Officials:

"Novak Djokovic is on the tournament entry list, and therefore is placed into the draw today. We are currently in communication with his team; however, it has not been determined if he will participate in the event by getting CDC approval to enter the country. We will provide updates in the future as we learn more."

Djokovic caused a storm of controversy back in January during the Australian Open due to him not being vaccinated against COVID-19. The issue led to multiple court appearances and ended with him being deported from Australia.

The United States' vaccination rules for Non-Citizens have left many doubts over whether Djokovic would even be able to enter the country to play in Indian Wells and Miami.

Djokovic stated in recent interviews that he is willing to skip the French Open and Wimbledon because of his vaccination stance.

“I understand that not being vaccinated today I’m unable to travel to most of the tournaments at the moment,” Djokovic told BBC News.

Before the Australian Open, Djokovic was tied with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer with 20 grand slam singles titles. Nadal went on to win the Australian Open, giving him 21 major singles titles — the most all-time in men’s tennis.

Djokovic has enjoyed great success in Indian Wells over the years winning the tournament five times, including a three-peat from 2014 to 2016. He's tied with Federer for the most wins.

Djokovic has not played in the BNP Paribas Open since 2019 and last won it in 2016.

This year's BNP Paribas Open still features some of the best tennis stars in the world, including Nadal, Naomi Osaka, World No. Daniil Medvedev, etc.