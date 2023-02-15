Eisenhower Cup at the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens will debut a new, mixed doubles format

The Eisenhower Cup will feature some of the world's top tennis players in a new, mixed doubles format.

The Eisenhower Cup, presented by Masimo, is a one-night Tie Break Tens event that takes place under the lights of Stadium 2 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Tuesday, March 7.

The event is held on the eve of BNP Paribas Open and has raised more than $300,000 for local charities in its past three iterations.

This year, many top-ranked stars of both the ATP and WTA Tours will be pairing up, including World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

“We are thrilled that The Eisenhower Cup will return for a fourth time to serve as a meaningful charitable event to ring in two weeks of exciting action in Tennis Paradise,” said Tommy Haas, BNP Paribas Open Tournament Director. “Tennis fans will be treated to the brightest stars of both tours pairing up for a fun and unique mixed doubles event, and we extend our sincerest thank you to all players for their participation in supporting this great cause.”

The following pairings are confirmed to compete in the 2023 Eisenhower Cup, with one additional participating team set to be announced in the coming weeks:

2023 Australian Open Champion Aryna Sabalenka + 2022 BNP Paribas Open Champion Taylor Fritz



World No. 1, 2022 BNP Paribas Open Champion and Three-Time Grand Slam Champion Iga Swiatek + World No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz

2021 US Open Champion Emma Raducanu + 2021 BNP Paribas Open Champion Cameron Norrie



2021 US Open Finalist Leylah Fernandez + World No. 8 Felix Auger-Aliassime



World No. 3 Ons Jabeur + World No. 4 Casper Ruud



World No. 4 Jessica Pegula + 2023 Australian Open Semifinalist Tommy Paul



World No. 7 Maria Sakkari + World No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas

The fast-paced, innovative Tie Break Tens format consists of first to ten-point tie-break matches. The event will be an eight-team single-elimination draw, with a total of seven matches being held over the course of the evening at Stadium 2.

The event will begin at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7 with gates opening to Stadium 2 at 5:45 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale starting at $50 with complimentary parking and all proceeds going to local charities, including The Champions Volunteer Foundation. Eisenhower Cup ticketholders will also be able to access the grounds early and gain admission to the BNP Paribas Open qualifying days taking place all day on March 7 before the nighttime event.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://bnpparibasopen.com/tennis-events/eisenhower-cup/.

The BNP Paribas Open will take place at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 6 – 19, 2023. News Channel 3's Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo will have full coverage of the tournmanent.

