2023 BNP Paribas Open player list revealed, Djokovic & Nadal set to return

The player entry list for the upcoming BNP Paribas Open has been released with returning champions, including Novak Djokovic, set to return to Indian Wells.

Defending champions Iga Swiatek – the current World No. 1 – and World No. 8 Taylor Fritz (a hometown favorite) headline the list of players headed to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden this March 6-19 for two weeks of thrilling action

Other notable names set to take part include Rafael Nadal, his 16th career appearance in Tennis Paradise, World No. 2s Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka as well as Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andy Murray, Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula and many more.

Djokovic has not played at Indian Wells since 2019. He was set to take part last year but was not able to play in the United States due to the CDC's travel rules for unvaccinated non-citizens. Djokovic's vaccination status could still be an issue for him playing this year as the U.S. won't end its COVID emergency declarations until May 11.

Another issue potentially blocking Djokovic's return is that he, along with Nadal, were injured during the Australian Open last month.

Djokovic won the Australian Open last month for his 22nd career major despite being bothered by a left hamstring injury. Nadal injured his hip during a second-round loss at the Australian Open and could be out up to two months.

The remaining spots in the 2023 BNP Paribas Open draws will be filled by the winners of the Qualifying Tournament (March 6 – 7) and wild card recipients, who will be announced in the coming weeks.

