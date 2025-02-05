2025 BNP Paribas Open player entry lists released

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) – The BNP Paribas Open released its player entry lists ahead of the 2025 event in Indian Wells.

The tennis tournament features a star-studded lineup of top men’s and women’s players headed to "Tennis Paradise" to compete from March 2-16 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in the first combined ATP Masters 1000/WTA 1000 event of the year.

Check Out Our BNP Paribas Open Section for Full Coverage

Reigning BNP Paribas Open champions Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz headline the list of players set to vie for this year’s title.

Swiatek is a two-time Indian Wells champion and will look to become the first WTA player in tournament history to capture a third BNP Paribas Open singles crown.

Alcaraz returns as the two-time reigning champion and will be seeking a first ATP three-peat in the desert since Novak Djokovic (2014, 2015, 2016).

The five-time BNP Paribas Open champion Djokovic is also on the entry list as he looks to recover from a hamstring injury suffered earlier this year during his run to the Australian Open semifinal.

World No.1 players and three-time Grand Slam champions Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner will top their respective draws in Tennis Paradise as both hope to capture a first-career title in the desert.

Sabalenka reached the final in 2023 and will be looking for her first title of the 2025 season after a narrow defeat in the Australian Open final.

Sinner, fresh off a run to the title in Melbourne, has reached back-to-back Indian Wells semifinals – falling to Alcaraz both times.

Top 5 talents Coco Gauff (World No. 3) and Taylor Fritz (World No. 4) will lead the charge of American hopefuls looking to lift the crown on home soil.

Fritz has spoken with News Channel 3 in the past about his Coachella Valley roots.

Australian Open finalist Alexander Zverev (World No. 2), three-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud (World No. 5), two-time Grand Slam finalist Jasmine Paolini (World No. 4), and 2023 BNP Paribas Open champion Elena Rybakina (World No. 5) complete the list of Top 5 players set to compete in the desert.

2025 Australian Open Champion Madison Keys (World No. 7) will carry the spotlight into Indian Wells after breaking through to win her maiden Grand Slam title in Melbourne. 2023 US Open finalist Jessica Pegula (World No. 6) and 2024 US Open semifinalist Emma Navarro (World No. 9) round out the list of Top 10 players looking to break the American WTA drought in the desert.

No American woman has lifted the BNP Paribas Open singles title since Serena Williams in 2001. Other top American women set to vie for the crown include World No. 12 Danielle Collins, former NCAA National Champion Peyton Stearns, and Amanda Anisimova.

On the American men’s side, newly-minted Top 10 player Tommy Paul (World No. 9) will look to build off a career-best Indian Wells showing last year, where he reached the semifinal. Rising star Ben Shelton (World No. 13) will make his third appearance in the desert fresh off a run to the Australian Open semifinal, with Frances Tiafoe (World No. 18) and Sebastian Korda (World No. 22) completing the list of Top 25-ranked American ATP players coming to Tennis Paradise. Former Top 50 American players Reilly Opelka and Jenson Brooksby will also compete in Indian Wells for the first time since the 2022 BNP Paribas Open as both players make comebacks from multi-year Tour absences.

2025 Australian Open semifinalist and World No. 10 Paula Badosa highlights a strong crew of former BNP Paribas Open winners looking to reclaim championship glory at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. The 2021 champion Badosa will be joined by other past Indian Wells titleholders including Naomi Osaka (2018), Victoria Azarenka (2012, 2016), and Cameron Norrie (2021).

Other key names to watch out for include two-time BNP Paribas Open runner-up and 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev (World No. 7), five-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist Alex de Minaur (World No. 8), two-time Grand Slam finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas (World No. 12),andthree-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist Holger Rune (World No. 14). 2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has also entered the field on a protected ranking as he looks to make his first appearance in the desert since the 2022 BNP Paribas Open, where he reached the quarterfinal.

On the WTA side, fans can also get excited for Olympic Gold Medalist Qinwen Zheng (World No. 8), 2024 Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova (World No. 14), 17-year-old standout Mirra Andreeva (World No. 15), and two-time BNP Paribas Open finalist Maria Sakkari.



The remaining spots in the 2025 BNP Paribas Open player field will be filled by the winners of the qualifying tournament, set to take place from March 2-4, as well as wild card recipients who will be announced closer to the start of the tournament.